‘Excrement School’ changes name to protect students from ridicule

NATIONAL

A sign by Daebyun students reads, "We want to have a good school name" (Instagram @mey_moon)

A sign by Daebyun students reads, "There must be a name that continues the tradition but also paves new way for the future. Alumni, please help change our school name" (Instagram @yama1515)

An elementary school named “Daebyun,” whose sound in Korean can make one think about “feces,” is changing its name to “Yongam,” the school said Thursday.The school had been named after the area of Gijang County in Busan where it is located. Most of the residents in this area are alumni of this elementary school. Yongam refers to the name of the village which had been used a century earlier.For decades since its foundation in 1963, students complained about the name of their school. The decision to rename the school came as the newly elected student administration gathered signatures from townspeople to petition their case to the school board and the education office of the Busan Metropolitan City.Some opposed the change but the majority of alumni backed the students’ petition.The new headmaster recalled that when he briefly worked as a homeroom teacher at the school, he had led his students on an out-of-city field trip during which his students were openly ridiculed and bullied by students from other schools.The school, which has a total of 77 students, expects to attract more students under the new name.