Foreigners briefed on anti-terrorism measures for PyeongChang

NATIONAL

A group of foreign personnel, including officials of 35 International Olympic Committee member countries, attends a briefing session on South Korea`s antiterrorism measures for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at an observatory at Alpensia Ski Resort in the eastern South Korean resort town of PyeongChang on Aug. 31, 2017. (Yonhap)

PYEONGCHANG -- The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday briefed approximately 100 Olympic-related foreign officials on South Korea's measures to combat terrorism.Invited by the committee, the foreign officials from 35 International Olympic Committee member countries, IOC official sponsors and US broadcaster NBC, the rightsholder for broadcasting the Olympics in the United States, took part in the briefing session at an observatory at Alpensia Ski Resort in the eastern South Korean resort town of PyeongChang, the venue for the Olympics.The Olympics, the first Winter Games in South Korea, will kick off on Feb. 9, 2018.The organizing committee, along with the country's antiterrorism safety measures headquarters, conducted the two-day briefing session in a bid to help the international community remove any fears about safety in the Olympics and to enhance the country's image as a safe place.The group visited the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency, South Korea's spy agency, in Seoul the previous day and the Army's First Command on Thursday before arriving in PyeongChang.During the session, the South Korean government gave an account of the country's antiterrorism system profile, the situation surrounding North Korea, security measures for major facilities, anti-disaster measures and its preparations for escorting major figures attending the Olympics.The organizing committee also plans to hold an additional briefing session on security issues for representatives of national Olympic committees in late October. (Yonhap)