GFriend to return with repackaged album

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for GFriend’s upcoming repackaged album “Rainbow” (Source Music)

GFriend will be releasing a repackaged version of its fifth album “Parallel,” titled “Rainbow.”The album will include the fifth album’s lead track “Love Whisper,” which topped various charts after its release on Aug. 1.Teaser photos featuring the members posing in rainy summer weather were released Wednesday night.The repackaged album will be dropped on Sept. 13.GFriend, a six-piece group consisting of Eunha, ShinB, Yuju, Sowon, Yerin and Umji, debuted in 2015. Its schoolgirl concept and songs are reminiscent of 1990s K-pop and have been gaining popularity.K-pop acts BTS and EXO will also be revealing new releases next month.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)