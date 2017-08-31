Korea dismisses speculation over possible redeployment of US tactical nukes

"Our basic stance is to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through a complete nuclear disarmament in the North," Cho June-hyuck, foreign ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
|Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck. (Yonhap)
South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo was said to have raised the issue of the possible redeployment of US tactical nuclear weapons during a meeting with his US counterpart Jim Mattis in Washington on Wednesday (local time).
The US withdrew them from South Korea after the two Koreas signed a joint declaration for a nuclear-free peninsula in 1991.
Tensions heightened recently as the North recently resumed provocations, including Tuesday's launch of an intermediate range missile over Japan, after about a monthlong hiatus. (Yonhap)