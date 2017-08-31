Air Force chief warns of possible sudden attack by N. Korea

NATIONAL

Gen. Lee Wang-keun (L), South Korea`s Air Force chief of staff, inspects the operation of an early warning system against ballistic missile attacks at a local air defense unit on Aug. 31, 2017, in this photo provided by the Air Force. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top Air Force commander warned Thursday of the possibility of unexpected, sudden attacks by North Korea, with all eyes riveted on its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.During a visit to a local unit of the Air Defense Artillery Command, Gen. Lee Wang-keun, the Air Force chief of staff, called for a watertight aerospace surveillance and anti-ballistic missile posture.He inspected the operation of an early warning radar against incoming ballistic missiles, which is in operation around the clock, according to the Air Force."You should bear in mind that the enemy can provoke anytime and anywhere," he was quoted as telling the troops there.He stressed the importance of a firm defense posture, pointing out that the North may "make a noise in the east and carry out a sudden attack in the west."On Tuesday, the North test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. (Yonhap)