Korea to create 200,000 jobs in health sector over 5 yrs

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea aims to create 200,000 new jobs in the health care sector over the next five years in an effort to improve medical services, the health ministry said Thursday.The government forecast that some 100,000 new jobs will be created naturally over the next five years, with another 100,000 positions being made with the government's policy intervention. It said such growth is possible as health care is the country's next growth engine after information technology.The plan was announced during a gathering of Ministry of Health and Welfare policymakers and President Moon Jae-in.The ministry said it aims to create the jobs by strengthening home visit services and set up more general hospitals in remote areas to better help the elderly with little access to medical services.Also, more positions in hospice service will be added to not only help terminal cancer patients but also people struggling with AIDS and chronic hepatitis. More posts can generally beef up the country's facilities and services in health care areas.The ministry also released a set of support measures, including nurturing talented manpower, to help local pharmaceutical, medical supplies and cosmetics companies make further inroads into the global market,The government has been making efforts to support the bio sector as the country aims to become a global biotech and medical industry hub going forward.In recent years, local bio companies have become more competitive on the global stage on the back of robust R&D spending and policy assistance provided by the government, the ministry said. In order to become a global powerhouse in the sector, the ministry emphasized the importance of quality manpower. (Yonhap)