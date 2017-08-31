Foreign minister, head of UN regional development arm discuss cooperation

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's top diplomat has met with the head of a regional development arm of the United Nations for the Asia-Pacific region to discuss cooperation, her office said Thursday.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met Shamshad Akhtar, executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, on Wednesday, according to the ministry.Akhtar was in South Korea to attend the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.During the meeting, Kang mentioned the ESCAP's role in seeking the Sustainable Development Goals for the Asia-Pacific region, while hoping for further cooperation between the Seoul government and the UN body in cooperation in the region also involving Southeast Asian countries, the ministry said.Akhtar evaluated that South Korea is the largest contributor to ESCAP and asked the Korean government to maintain such cooperation and contribution going forward.Established in 1947, ESCAP, which has 53 member states and nine associate members, deals with various economic and social issues in the Asia-Pacific region including sustainable development and transportation. (Yonhap)