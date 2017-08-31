Samsung's refrigerator inverter compressors receive durability certificate

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its inverter compressors for refrigerators won a certificate from a German evaluator for boasting an operational lifespan of more than two decades.



Citing Germany's Verband Deutscher Elektrotrchniker, the South Korean tech giant said its inverter compressors, which act as a key part of refrigerators, can last at least 21 years without problems.



Inverter compressors are significant as they play a crucial role in a refrigerator's power consumption, noise and vibration.



In May, Samsung said its accumulated production of compressors reached 200 million units since it first started making the component in 1976. The figure translates into the company producing a compressor unit every three seconds.The evaluator conducted 310,000 tests on Samsung's refrigerators over 120 days to prove the top-notch performance of its inverter compressors, the company added."Samsung's inverter compressors are environment-friendly as they save energy. They are energy-efficient products with excellent low noise characteristics," the tech giant said, adding they are applied in products such as the premium Chef Collection models. (Yonhap)