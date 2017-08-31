Samsung's refrigerator inverter compressors receive durability certificate

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its inverter compressors for refrigerators won a certificate from a German evaluator for boasting an operational lifespan of more than two decades.
Citing Germany's Verband Deutscher Elektrotrchniker, the South Korean tech giant said its inverter compressors, which act as a key part of refrigerators, can last at least 21 years without problems.
Inverter compressors are significant as they play a crucial role in a refrigerator's power consumption, noise and vibration.
|(Yonhap)
In May, Samsung said its accumulated production of compressors reached 200 million units since it first started making the component in 1976. The figure translates into the company producing a compressor unit every three seconds.
The evaluator conducted 310,000 tests on Samsung's refrigerators over 120 days to prove the top-notch performance of its inverter compressors, the company added.
"Samsung's inverter compressors are environment-friendly as they save energy. They are energy-efficient products with excellent low noise characteristics," the tech giant said, adding they are applied in products such as the premium Chef Collection models. (Yonhap)