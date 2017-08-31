PM pledges to abolish assignment of soldiers to commanders' residences

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Thursday the government will abolish the assignment of soldiers to duties of taking care of the official residences of commanders in an effort to eradicate the possibility of mistreatment of such staff.



Public uproar flared earlier this month in the wake of revelations that a four-star Army general and his wife treated soldiers assigned to their residence like slaves. The couple have since been under a criminal investigation.



The case added to a series of similar cases in which those in powerful positions unfairly treated subordinates or others who had no choice but to follow their orders, including verbal abuse by a local pharmaceutical firm chief against his chauffeurs.



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks during a government policy coordination meeting on Aug. 31, 2017. (Yonhap)

That pharmaceutical firm chief is also under investigation.Earlier this month, the Prime Minister's Office ordered a governmentwide inspection of such practices, known as "gapjil" in Korean, to see if senior officials mistreat staff at official residences, diplomatic missions and secretaries' offices."In August, all ministries and agencies carried out inspections and the Prime Minister's Office conducted random inspections as well. As a result, it has been revealed that there have been a lot of 'gapjil' behavior not only in the country but also at diplomatic missions and residences overseas," Lee said during a government policy coordination meeting.Lee said that the government has taken a series of steps that it can take immediately without any administrative measures, such as the withdrawal of all police forces assigned to police residences and the banning of a paging bell to call up staff.Lee said the government will conduct a thorough investigation into such cases and take stern measures."Going forward, the government will reform systems and practices with a determination to boldly cut out what should be removed even if it comes with pain," Lee said. "We will get rid of causes of problems, including abolishing the system of residence soldiers."The Defense Ministry has said it would be difficult to scrap altogether the assignment of soldiers to residences and proposed to phase out the system in a report to the Prime Minister's Office about how to prevent similar cases from happening again.The ministry reportedly plans to outsource the duties to civilians. (Yonhap)