Ministry to launch task force on defense reform

An image of the South Korean defense ministry headquarters in a photo provided by Yonhap News TV. (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense ministry said Thursday it will create a task force on military reform in early September.The move comes days after President Moon Jae-in ordered measures to streamline the country's 625,000-strong armed forces and root out corruption related to arms development and purchases.Moon called for the establishment of the "new war concept," especially on "how to fight."He stressed the need for an "aggressive" combat posture against North Korea's provocations such as a possible attack on Seoul and nearby areas.The ministry plans to establish three sub-teams within the task force on military structure, military operation and weaponry acquisition.The teams will closely cooperate with other task forces to be set up at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, according to the ministry.It will draft the so-called Defense Reform 2.0 plan by the end of this year with the aim of producing the final version by March next year through public hearings and other necessary steps. (Yonhap)