S. Korean FM calls for Latin America's support in reining in N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday called for Latin American countries' support of Seoul's efforts to rein in North Korea's continued provocations during her meeting with senior officials from the region, the foreign ministry said.



Kang met with vice foreign ministers from six Latin American nations earlier in the day on the sidelines of the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperationin Busan.



They are Colombia, El Salvador, Venezuela, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and Chile.



(Yonhap)

During the meeting, Kang expressed grave condemnation of North Korea's defiant ballistic missile launches and other provocations and informed them of Seoul's plans to make a stern response to them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.The foreign minister then urged the Latin American countries to support Seoul's efforts to lay down a message on the issue in a declaration to be adopted after the ongoing forum intended to bridge the East Asia and Latin America regions, the ministry said.At the conclusion of the FEALAC on Thursday, Seoul is aiming to adopt a so-called "Busan Declaration" where it seeks to secure the two regions' support for the country's policy initiative to peacefully solve the North Korean nuclear problem and build permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)