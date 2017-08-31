Record number of vehicles recalled this year

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

A record number of vehicles have already been recalled so far this year with 32 more cases still pending, the transport ministry said Thursday.A total of 1,382,490 cars were recalled as of Thursday involving 188 cases, according to the Ministry of Land, Transport and Infrastructure. The number is the highest since a self-certification system was put into effect for auto manufacturers in 2003. The previous record was in 2004, when 1,369,925 vehicles were recalled.More than 1 million autos were recalled in 2013 and 2015. Last year, 625,999 cars were subject to the measure.The transport ministry is investigating 32 more cases, with the results likely to lead to more recalls by the year-end. Hyundai and Kia have volunteered recalls for three of the cases, while the ministry ordered recalls for five. The ministry recommended free repairs for nine cases.Pending investigations include the Kia Sorento and Bongo, and Hyundai's Genesis and LF Sonata. (Yonhap)