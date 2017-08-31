Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Govt. creating bilingual talent database from multicultural community

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 31, 2017 - 09:53
  • Updated : Aug 31, 2017 - 09:53
The government said Thursday it is creating a database of bilingual talents from the country's multicultural community to systematize and improve connecting job opportunities for the growing mixed-race population.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it is accepting applications until the end of September from those of multicultural households who can be recognized for their bilingual skills or have relevant experience in activities involving the use of Korean and another language.

The government initiated the project last year and has so far registered 369 talents into the database. Those registered will be referred to when state and local agencies seek bilingual applicants for overseas internships, exchanges or volunteer positions for international events.
 
A file photo of people from multicultural households serving as foreign language interpreters in South Korea. (Yonhap)

Those within the database will also be subject to recommendations when companies and state agencies seek out bilingual talents for new job openings.

"We look forward for active participation from multicultural families with bilingual knowledge, which can be appropriately applied in our society," said Jang Seok-jun, head of the multicultural family policy division at the gender equality ministry.

Applications can be registered with the Korean Institute For Healthy Family. For more detailed information, visit www.liveinkorea.kr. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114