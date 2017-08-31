Go to Mobile Version

Stocks open slightly higher on US gains

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 31, 2017 - 09:49
  • Updated : Aug 31, 2017 - 09:49
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street, although there is still lingering woes over North Korea's provocations.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.24 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,372.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
(Yonhap)

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.39 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, rose 0.73 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, dropped 1.05 percent, while AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, advanced 1.22 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,123.45 won against the US dollar, up 0.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

