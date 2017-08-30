Korean players on yellow card alert in World Cup qualifier

SPORTS

South Korea`s national football team captain Kim Young-gwon speaks during a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on Aug. 30, 2017, one day ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers between South Korea and Iran in Seoul. (Yonhap)

PAJU -- South Korea will have to be aware of their players getting yellow cards in the World Cup qualifying match against Iran this week, as some of their core members are just one caution away from suspension.Five South Korean players -- Kim Shin-wook, Ki Sung-yueng, Jang Hyun-soo, Choi Chul-soon and Kim Young-gwon -- are all carrying a yellow card heading into their crucial showdown against Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday. If they receive another caution during the match against Iran, they will miss South Korea's following World Cup qualifying match against Uzbekistan next Tuesday.In the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, picking up a pair of yellow cards means an automatic suspension for the subsequent match.The two remaining matches are crucial waypoints on South Korea's road to their ninth consecutive World Cup appearance. In Asia, only the top two teams in each group can directly advance to the World Cup, but South Korea are barely holding on to the last qualification spot with 13 points, just one above Uzbekistan. Iran have already secured their spot at the World Cup in Russia after collecting 20 points in eight matches.South Korea, led by head coach Shin Tae-yong, can clinch a World Cup spot should they beat Iran and Uzbekistan lose to China on Thursday. If not, South Korea's World Cup fate all comes down to their match against Uzbekistan in Tashkent, meaning they need to keep all their players available until the final round is completed.Five players are considered important in South Korea's hunt for a World Cup berth.Among them, only Ki is doubtful to play because he is not perfectly fit due to a knee surgery he underwent in June.Kim Shin-wook, who plays with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the domestic K League Classic, is the tallest player on the 26-man roster at 196 centimeters. The towering striker should allow Shin to use various attacking options on the pitch.Jang, who is with FC Tokyo, is a versatile player who can be deployed in both midfield and defense, while Choi is known for his energetic plays with Jeonbuk.Kim Young-gwon is the captain. Shin previously hinted at starting the Guangzhou Evergrande center back in both matches against Iran and Uzbekistan.Kim, 27, said he is fully aware of yellow card situations and he will try to avoid getting cautioned in the match against Iran."We know Iran are good at counterattacking, and our defenders have been practicing to stop their attack," Kim said during a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on Wednesday. "If we're in an inevitable situation, we'll probably need to foul and may get a yellow card, but we will try to commit 'smart' fouls as much as possible." (Yonhap)