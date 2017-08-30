Natl. football coach says newly changed Korea will prevail vs. Iran

SPORTS

South Korea`s national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong speaks at a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on Aug. 30, 2017, one day ahead of their World Cup qualifying match against Iran in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea football coach Shin Tae-yong said Wednesday his side will prevail against Iran in the upcoming World Cup qualifier since their opponents will not have much information on the new national team after a coaching change.South Korea, ranked No. 49 in the world, will face No. 24 Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul 9 p.m. Thursday. Both teams are in Group A in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Shin, who took over the helm last month after Uli Stielike's ouster, previously managed the men's senior squad as a caretaker in September 2014, but he will officially make his coaching debut for the Taeguk Warriors when they take on Iran."We've analyzed all matches of Iran in the World Cup qualifying round, but I believe they don't have much information on us, so we have an advantage," Shin said at a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. "The players are also determined to win tomorrow, so we'll play a good game."While Iran have already clinched a spot at the World Cup, South Korea are barely holding on to the last automatic qualification in second place with 13 points, just one point above third-place Uzbekistan.In Asia, the top two teams from Group A and B will directly advance to the World Cup in Russia, while two third-placed teams need to go through playoff rounds to clinch a spot at the top FIFA competition.The Taeguk Warriors can clinch their ninth consecutive World Cup appearance should they beat Iran and Uzbekistan lose to China on Thursday. If not, South Korea's World Cup fate will all come down to their last qualifying match against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on next Tuesday."Everyone here knows that we must beat Iran," he said. "We had difficult moments against Iran in the past, but we can turn things around this time."Shin, who took over the helm last month after Uli Stielike's ouster, said his side is determined to end a four-game losing streak against Iran. Since 2011, South Korea have lost four encounters with Iran all with a score of 1-0.Shin's side has been training since last week with 16 players who were able to join the national team early following their respective clubs' approval. With arrival of other overseas-based players, the national team was able to train with a full squad from Monday.Shin summoned 26 players for the World Cup qualifiers, but he needs to cut three before entering the match. While Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is doubtful to play due to knee surgery that he underwent at the end of June, FC Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min were also reportedly having some problems with their fitness.Hwang picked up a minor injury to his right knee during the Austrian club's practice last week. Son started in the Spurs 1-1 draw against Burnley last weekend, but his right forearm is reportedly feeling uncomfortable. The former Bayer Leverkusen man has been wearing a cast after he sustained a fracture during the World Cup qualifier against Qatar in June."We'll find out tomorrow whether they will start or not," he said. "I'm sorry to tell media that I can't say much about our tactics tomorrow, because I believe if we don't speak about it, Iran will have a difficult time tomorrow."Shin, who previously led South Korea's under-23 and under-20 squads, said he is fully aware of Iran's counterattack, and their playing style."Iranians have good physical presence and they are good at set pieces," he said. "I think if one or two things that we prepared are well displayed on the pitch, we may get an easy win."Shin said he remembers how Iran treated the national team when they visited Tehran, but South Korea have no plan to retaliate off the field. Queiroz previously complained about pitch conditions of stadiums they chose to practice."I think Queiroz is just doing his job," he said. "We were poorly treated when we were in Iran, but I don't think Queiroz has ordered such things, because the coach is busy thinking of strategies."Meanwhile, the Korea Football Association said South Korean players will don a home kit with the red shirt, red shorts and blue socks combination for the first time in the national team history.The national players previously used blue socks when they wore blue-colored jersey. (Yonhap)