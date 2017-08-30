Chinese entrepreneurs of Korea?China Young Leaders Association meet former British PM David Cameron

The former British Prime Minister David Cameron attended an unscheduled meeting with the Korea–China Young Leaders Association’s Chinese entrepreneurs.



The meeting took place on July 4 at the Seoul Walkerhill Hotel. Cameron was invited as a speaker to the Asian Leadership Conference to Korea. Young Chinese entrepreneurs of Korea–China Young Leaders Association sent a message to Cameron requesting to meet him separately during the conference. Cameron graciously agreed and the meeting took place.







Although It was unscheduled private talk, the meeting itself was lively and engaging, organizers said. Jing Ulrich, managing director and vice chairman of Asia Pacific at JPMorgan, hosted the meeting. She said “It is an honor to host the meeting with Mr. David Cameron. I would also like to thank my friend Scott Jeun, president of Korea–China Young Leaders Association, for arranging this wonderful meeting.” The group of Young Chinese entrepreneurs included Zhang Qiang, president of Beijing Qunar Software Technology Ltd Co, who posed insightful questions to Cameron. The meeting ran about 30 minutes beyond the scheduled time.The former British prime minister said, “I think Asia has a lot of big economic opportunities. The relationship between Asian countries and UK is also very hopeful. As Cambridge University and Oxford University are making good results in genetics and MRI scanner, the alliance between Universities and can generate a significant synergy effect.”Zhang Qiang said, “Brexit is a new opportunity for both the UK and China. The UK and China should establish a growth-oriented relationship.” Qunar is China’s second biggest tourism company.