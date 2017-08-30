Health insurance outlays up 9.2% in H1

BUSINESS

South Korea's health insurance outlays rose to 33.9 trillion won ($30.1 billion) during the first half of this year, a report showed Wednesday, partly on the back of more senior citizens requiring medical attention.According to the report by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service and the National Health Insurance Corp., the total amount to cover medical examinations, hospitalizations and drug purchases rose 9.2 percent on-year from January through June.The report showed that the money used to cover senior citizens aged over 65 jumped 13.5 percent on-year to 13.56 trillion won during the cited period.Most of the medical spending by senior citizens was to treat senile cataracts, high blood pressure, teeth and gums, and acute bronchiolitis, the report showed.South Korea has one of the fastest aging populations in the world, as advances in medical know-how and greater interest in maintaining good health has resulted in longer life expectancies.The ratio of senior citizens aged 65 and over in South Korea rose to an all-time high in 2015, separate data by Statistics Korea showed. (Yonhap)