4 dead, 2 missing after fishing ship capsizes off Pohang

A fishing boat is found drifting after capsizing in waters off Cape Homi in Pohang on South Korea`s southeastern coast on Aug. 30, 2017, in this photo released by the Coast Guard. (Yonhap)

POHANG -- Four men were killed and two others went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Cape Homi in Pohang on South Korea's southeastern coast Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.Around 12:50 p.m., the Coast Guard received a report from a merchant ship that the 27-ton boat carrying nine crew members was found capsized in high waves about 40 kilometers east of the cape.The Coast Guard rescued the ship's captain and two others who are in stable condition, it said. It also transferred another four fishing men to a nearby hospital via a helicopter. The four men rescued unconscious died later.Rescuers are searching for the two missing men who are believed to be trapped inside the ship's quarters.The captain told the Coast Guard the ship had left the port of Guryongpo in the city of Pohang around 3:00 a.m. and capsized around 4:30 a.m. Waves around the site were 2.5 to 3 meters high, the Coast Guard said.The ship was found drifting with its body overturned, it said. The Coast Guard mobilized three helicopters, 10 patrol ship, a Navy vessel and three Navy helicopters to find the remaining two people. (Yonhap)