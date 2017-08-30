[Newsmaker] Extended Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway unveiled to public

NATIONAL

(The Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Some 100 meters of walkway by the famous stonewall surrounding the palace Deoksugung in Seoul has been restored and was opened to public Wednesday.The section is part of the 170 meters of the 1.1-kilometer wall that has been occupied by the British Embassy for nearly 60 years. Some 70 meters of the walkway, which is the embassy’s legal property, will remain off-limits to pedestrians.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon made the first approach to the UK authority for cooperation in restoring and returning to the public South Korea’s historic Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway in October 2014. The following May, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding and have since been working together for the restoration.Deoksugung’s picturesque stonewall walkway is a magnet for both local and foreign tourists, most popular during the fall foliage season. It is among the 100 most beautiful roads in Korea, as chosen by the central government, and has been designated as a must-visit by Seoul government.The state-run Cultural Heritage Administration said Wednesday that it will include the recovered part of wall in a city-run historic walking tour program slated for year’s end.Mayor Park, attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said he would continue efforts to restore the remaining 70-meter section of the stone wall. The event was also attended by British Ambassador to Korea Charles Hay.Meaning “Palace of Virtuous Longevity,” Deoksugung is one of Seoul’s five grand palaces built during the Joseon era (1392-1910).By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)