Korean investment in overseas securities up 41% in Q2

As of the end of June, the value of foreign securities held by South Korea's institutional investors came to $210.1 billion, compared with $148.52 billion from the same period last year, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
Quarter-on-quarter, the value of foreign securities held by South Korea's institutional investors rose 8.9 percent, it said.
The amount of foreign bonds and stocks held by South Korean institutions came to $109.38 billion and $58.12 billion, respectively, in the second quarter, up from $98.48 billion and $52.51 billion from a quarter earlier, respectively.
Foreign securities include overseas stocks and bonds as well as Korean papers and foreign currency-denominated securities issued by the local government, banks and companies in overseas markets.
Investment in Korean papers by local institutions gained $630 million to $42.57 billion over the cited period.
By investor, foreign securities held by local asset management firms came to $102.97 billion in the second quarter, up $11.62 billion from the previous quarter, with those held by local securities companies declining $70 million to $12.87 billion.
Foreign securities held by local insurance firms grew by $3.76 billion to $73.08 billion.