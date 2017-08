NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 29-year-old man who attacked women for smoking was booked without detention in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, police said Wednesday.According to investigators, the man found three women aged around 23 years smoking in the residential area of Yongam-dong in the city at around midnight Tuesday.He allegedly tried to stop the women, insisting, “Women should not smoke.”When the women disagreed, the irate man struck them across the cheek and kicked them.He told police he became angry seeing women smoke.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)