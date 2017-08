NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for theft after allegedly stealing bags of rice offered to Buddha at a temple in the southern coastal city of Busan, police said Wednesday.According to police, the suspect, surnamed Lee, had stolen rice offerings from the temple on over 40 occasions since February. He stole a total of 200 kilograms of rice, worth 1 million won ($891). Lee reportedly said that he was not a Buddhist.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)