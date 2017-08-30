Foreign minister urges ASEAN support for S. Korea's NK policy

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for strong support from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for South Korea's policy vision toward North Korea in a conference on two-way cooperation Wednesday.Kang said she wants ASEAN to continue to be a "strong supporter" of the "Berlin initiative," President Moon Jae-in's new North Korea policy vision, during her keynote speech at the International Conference on ASEAN-Korea Partnership, hosted by the Seoul-based ASEAN-Korea Centre.She also appreciated ASEAN's full support so far for South Korean efforts to secure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Moon announced the policy vision during his visit to Germany in July, pledging to build permanent peace on the peninsula and to bring in a new economic landscape based on the stability.Regional peace and stability is a necessary element for achieving mutual prosperity between South Korea and ASEAN, she stressed, suggesting an institutionalized cooperation between the two regions in the fields like fighting terrorism, transnational crimes and cybersecurity.She also said South Korea plans to expand trade volume with ASEAN to $200 billion by 2020 by further strengthening ties with the member countries. (Yonhap)