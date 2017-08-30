Korean governor to attend UN panel's debate on local governments, human rights

NATIONAL

HONGSEONG -- South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung will leave for Geneva this week to take part in a debate on local government and human rights organized by a UN panel, officials at the provincial government said Wednesday.



An will head to Geneva on Thursday to attend the debate at the UN Human Rights Council on Monday that will focus on the role of local government in the protection and promotion of human rights.



The debate comes after the council adopted a resolution on local government and human rights in September last year.



This file photo, dated on June 30, 2017, shows South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung speaking during a conference on human rights on South Korea`s largest island of Jeju. (Yonhap)

During the upcoming debate, An plans to introduce exemplary cases of human rights administration implemented by the provincial government in central South Korea and to discuss the role of local government in enhancing and protecting human rights.Prior to the debate, the governor is scheduled to hold talks with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief of the World Health Organization, on Friday to discuss local government's role in containing infectious diseases.An will also meet with Laura Thompson, deputy director general of the International Organization for Migration on Tuesday to exchange views on the enhancement of human rights and welfare for immigrants before returning home. (Yonhap)