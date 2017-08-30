SNS users tired out from ads, marketing: poll

BUSINESS

Company workers use about three social networking services on average, mostly to get and share information, but a majority of them feel exhausted by unwanted information and marketing that come with the services, a poll showed Wednesday.Hunet, a provider of career education, surveyed 821 people working for firms with questions about their use of SNS. Results showed that 69.4 percent are tired out from the services, mainly from having to see needless information (27.7 percent) or from excessive advertisement and marketing (26.1 percent). Another 15.8 percent said they were weary of the boundary between work and private life becoming blurry from using SNS.Asked to assess their level of exhaustion on a scale of zero to five, with higher number meaning greater exhaustion, answers averaged at 3.6, with 14.6 percent giving five, 42.6 percent giving four and 35.6 percent rating three.An average company worker uses 3.3 SNS, the poll showed. The types of SNS being used differed for junior and senior level employees, with the younger people preferring Facebook and Instagram while senior employees tended to use Band and Kakao Story. Mid-level company workers liked Facebook and Band.Reasons for using SNS included getting and sharing information (38.8 percent), for socializing and personal networking (36.1 percent) and for company duties (16.5 percent). Only 3.3 percent said they use the SNS for fun.Respondents were divided on whether there should be a company account for SNS, with 46.7 percent saying it is necessary while 53.3 percent said it's not. (Yonhap)