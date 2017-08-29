2017 CCF forum discusses image of Korea through eyes of the world

LIFE&STYLE

A cultural exchange event discussing Korea’s image, seen through the eyes of the global community, took place in Seoul on Monday and Tuesday.



The eighth annual Culture Communication Forum 2017 brought together several leading figures in arts and culture from across the world to discuss “Korea’s image felt through sight,” at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Tuesday.



“I was born in Korea, and got adopted by a French family when I was 7 years old. I’ve been visiting Korea for the last seven years, and each time I visit the country, I can see that Korean culture is a fusion of tradition and modernity. And that’s what makes Korea stand strong to this day,” said French politician Jean-Vincent Place during a press conference.





(From left) Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art co-founder Miriam Sun, photographer Bae Bien-u, WBZ Radio news anchor Rod Fritz, French Ecologist Party president Jean-Vincent Place, CICI president Choi Jung-wha, Belgian photographer Hughes Dubois, BBC journalist Francine Stock, Spanish photographer Tino Soriano and photographer Caroline Dubois attend a press conference for this year’s Culture Communication Forum organized by the Corea Image Communication Institute at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Tuesday. (CICI)



From left, second row: WBZ Radio news anchor Rod Fritz, Spanish photographer Tino Soriano, Belgian photographers Hughes Dubois and Caroline Dubois, BBC journalist Francine Stock, Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art co-founder Miriam Sun, Canadian Ambassador to Korea Eric Walsh, Spanish Ambassador to Korea Gonzalo Ortiz. From left, first row: Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, photographer Bae Bien-u, Ambassador for Public Diplomacy Park Eun-ha, CICI president Choi Jung-wha, former Prime Minister Han Seung-soo, Second Vice Minister of Culture Roh Tae-kang, French Ecologist Party president Jean-Vincent Place, CJ Co-chairman Sohn Kyung-shik and president of Cs Didier Beltoise pose at the dinner gala of this year’s Culture Communication Forum at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Tuesday. (CICI)