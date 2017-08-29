Cheong Wa Dae demands apology from lawmaker over accusations against president

NATIONAL

Rep. Jeong Kab-yoon of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. (Yonhap)

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday demanded an official apology from an opposition lawmaker who accused President Moon Jae-in of violating laws and the Constitution that he claimed may warrant impeachment.In a commentary, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said the accusations were "not only false but seriously undermined President Moon Jae-in's reputation while denying his authority as the head of state.""To this, Cheong Wa Dae expresses deep regret," he added.The released statement came one day after Rep. Jeong Kab-yoon of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party argued the president has repeatedly violated the law and the Constitution since taking office on May 10.One such violation, according to the opposition lawmaker, involved Moon's order to build a nuclear energy-free nation.Jeong said the order must have been based on the law on nuclear safety, but that the president cited the energy law, calling it a violation of Clause 3, Article 23 of the Constitution that requires adequate government compensation for expropriated personal properties or wealth.He went onto claim such violations of the law constituted a reason for Moon's impeachment, insisting that was why former President Park Geun-hye was ousted.The Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said Jeong was making false accusations based on personal and arbitrary interpretation of the law."President Moon has been doing his utmost to abide by the Constitution. But Rep. Jeong is intentionally misreading and manipulating the Constitution through groundless and arbitrary interpretation of the law," the statement said."Cheong Wa Dae demands Rep. Jeong Kab-yoon apologize to President Moon Jae-in and the people," it added. (Yonhap)