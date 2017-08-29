S. Korea releases footage of ballistic missiles in response to North’s aggression

NATIONAL

S. Korean military released footage of its ballistic missile drills, Tuesday, in response to North Korea firing missiles past neighboring Japanese territory earlier in the morning.The footage showed test launches of Korea’s newly developed and enhanced ballistic missiles with ranges of 800 kilometers and 500 kilometers, according to the Agency for Defense Development.ADD said it has improved the warheads on the ballistic missiles. The recent drills have been the final test before their field deployment.ADD said the 500-kilometer missile is the South‘s core military power capable of accurately destroying key North Korean facilities throughout the North’s territory. The 800-kilometer missile is also now ready to be mobilized.North Korea on Tuesday carried out the 13th ballistic missile test of this year. The South Korean government strongly condemned the North’s continued aggression, with President Moon Jae-in ordering an “overwhelming” show of force against the North.US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed over a phone conversation that this isn’t the time for peaceful dialogue with North Korea.The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday (New York time).By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)