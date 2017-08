BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean health authorities said Tuesday that they have ordered an indepth inspection into four imported foods that may pose potential health risks starting later this week.The products --Taiwanese mango, processed blowfish, Indian whilteleg shrimp, and moringa from drumstick tree -- will undergo the mandatory inspection starting on Wednesday, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said.The measure is part of the authorities' effort to secure safety of the food that may pose health risks, the ministry said.Following the order, those importing the four products must submit the results of inspection to the authorities. (Yonhap)