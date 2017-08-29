2nd baseball club questioned in money scandal

NATIONAL

This undated file photo, provided by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), shows the KBO`s headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A second baseball club has been questioned in connection with a money scandal involving a retired umpire.The Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization became the latest club to be embroiled in the scandal, in which a former umpire, surnamed Choi, had allegedly contacted multiple team officials for quick cash. The Tigers said two of their employees were recently questioned by prosecutors investigating the scandal.Any financial transaction between umpires and club employees are strictly prohibited.In July, Doosan Bears President Kim Seung-young resigned after admitting to have given 3 million won ($2,660) to Choi in October 2013. Kim denied any connection with match fixing or any expectation of reciprocity.When media reports first began alleging illicit transactions between Choi and KBO clubs last year, the league office conducted its own investigation into the matter. At the time, the Tigers said they had no ties with the scandal.A Kia official said Tuesday the club was not aware of any potential misdeed last year because the accused employees didn't inform the front office.The Nexen Heroes, a third club, told the KBO that Choi approached them for cash but they never handed him any money. (Yonhap)