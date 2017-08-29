Sex assaulter Airbnb host charged for substance abuse

NATIONAL

Japanese police added the charge of substance abuse to the Fukuoka Airbnb host accused of sexually assaulting a Korean Airbnb guest.According to Kyodo News, Monday, the suspect tested positive to drugs, after the police ran tests on him for the suspicious word ‘ice’ found in his mobile text messages.The man, 34, was arrested on July 16 for charges of sexually attacking a Korean woman to whom he had rented out his flat via accommodation sharing platform, Airbnb. He was indicted on Aug. 4.The police plan to run further investigations to see whether the man had been under narcotics influence when he committed the sex offence. Testimonies raised against the suspect include claims that he had drugged the victim to assault her.