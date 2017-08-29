Part-timer cafe worker blasted for taking ‘molca’ of female customers

NATIONAL

The Jeju Provincial Police Agency said Monday that its special investigation unit for sexual crimes is following up a case of voyeurism near Hyeopjae Beach on Jeju Island.A part-timer cafe worker has come under fire for uploading pictures of female customers on his Twitter and writing sexually humiliating captions.Secretly filming or photographing another person is called “Mollae Camera” in Korea. The word mollae means 'secretly.’ Its abbreviated term, “Molca,” is often used to describe criminal voyeurism.One of the criticized Twitter posts shows a woman sitting with her back to the camera. The accompanying caption written by the man reads, “A slim waist is inefficient in the sense of reproduction. Yet I am strongly drawn to that inefficiency. This may be my desire and longing for what I wanted to have but couldn‘t.”On his Twitter account, the man describes himself as a 36-year-old with a graduate degree. Once the controversy spread, he posted five tweets in apology and quit Twitter.