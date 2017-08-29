[Monitor] Sanitary pads second-most produced ‘quasi drug’ product

BUSINESS

Sanitary pads are second-most manufactured products in the quasi drug sector, data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety showed. The sector includes hygiene products, health products and functional cosmeticsThe ministry has announced full-fledged inspection of the sanitary pads sold in South Korea upon recent allegations that harmful chemicals were found in some of the products.The output of products not grouped as drugs but with health-related functions has continued to surge over the years due to wider attention paid to health and sanitary-related items.