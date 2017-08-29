Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Sanitary pads second-most produced ‘quasi drug’ product

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Aug 29, 2017 - 16:07
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2017 - 16:07

Sanitary pads are second-most manufactured products in the quasi drug sector, data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety showed. The sector includes hygiene products, health products and functional cosmetics

The ministry has announced full-fledged inspection of the sanitary pads sold in South Korea upon recent allegations that harmful chemicals were found in some of the products.

The output of products not grouped as drugs but with health-related functions has continued to surge over the years due to wider attention paid to health and sanitary-related items.

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114