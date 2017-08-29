Korea's seaport cargo up 3.7% in July

BUSINESS

Cargo processed at South Korean seaports rose last month from a year earlier on the increase in export and import traffic, government data showed Tuesday.The total amount of seaport cargo came to 132.3 million tons in July, up 3.7 percent from 127.7 million tons tallied a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.Non-container cargo climbed 2.2 percent on-year to 91.3 million tons last month, while container freight also added 3.1 percent to 2.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units.A total of 1.4 million TEUs of export-import cargo was processed over the same period, up 5 percent from the previous year's 1.3 million TEUs.Trade shipments have been on a steady rise as Asia's fourth-largest economy has seen its exports gain ground since November on the back of recovering world trade and rising oil prices.Busan is South Korea's biggest maritime gateway, with cargo handling reaching 34.6 million tons in the one month, followed by the southwestern port of Gwangyang with 24.6 million tons and Ulsan with 17.3 million tons, the latest data showed. (Yonhap)