Korea releases footage of new ballistic missile test

NATIONAL

South Korea made public rare footage of its testing on new ballistic missiles Tuesday, hours after North Korea's ballistic missile launch.The 86-second-long video clip shows the vivid scene of the test-firing of a 500-kilometer-range ballistic missile with improved warhead power and that of another one with a range of 800 km. It was released by the state-run Agency for Defense Development.The footage shows the missile being fired and accurately hitting mock targets on the ground and in the water.The tests were conducted last week and were the last ones before the deployment of the missiles, it added.The ADD said the missiles will serve as core elements in South Korea's Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) scheme."Our military has the missile capability with top-level precision and power to strike any place in North Korea if necessary," the ADD said. "It will greatly reinforce missile forces and power down the road as well." (Yonhap)