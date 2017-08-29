LPGA rookie sensation reaches career-high in world rankings

SPORTS

Fresh off her second career LPGA victory, rookie sensation Park Sung-hyun has achieved a new career-high in the world rankings.



The 23-year-old South Korean rose a spot to No. 3 in the latest world rankings announced Tuesday. She won the most recent LPGA event, Canadian Pacific Women's Open, last Sunday in Ottawa for her second win of the season.



Park also leads the LPGA money list with a little over $1.87 million, and is a virtual lock to win the Rookie of the Year points race. She has earned 1,285 points, and Angel Yin of the United States is a distant second at 539 points.





In this Associated Press photo, Park Sung-hyun of South Korea poses with the champion`s trophy after winning the Canadian Pacific Women`s Open on the LPGA Tour in Ottawa on Aug. 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

Rookies earn 150 points for tour victories, 80 points for runner-up finishes, 75 points for third place and so forth. Points are doubled at the five major tournaments. There are 11 tournaments, including one major, remaining this season.Fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon stayed at No. 1 for the ninth consecutive week.There are five South Koreans overall inside the top 10, with Ryu and Park joined by Chun In-gee (No. 6), Kim In-kyung (No. 8) and Park In-bee (No. 9).South Korean players have dominated the LPGA Tour this year, having combined for 13 victories in 23 tournaments. (Yonhap)