UNSC to hold emergency meeting to discuss N. Korea's missile launch

NATIONAL

The United Nations Security Council (Yonhap)

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's ballistic missile launch at the request of South Korea, the United States and Japan, an official at the foreign ministry said."South Korea, the US and Japan jointly requested the UNSC hold an emergency meeting to address an emergence of threats to the peace and security," the official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The meeting would be held on Tuesday (New York time), he said.Earlier in the day, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang, resuming a provocation despite warnings from South Korea, the US and the international community.The missile flew over Japan before landing in the North Pacific Ocean; it is unusual for North Korea to fire a missile past Japan.US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had an emergency phone conversation earlier in the day and agreed to step up their joint pressure on North Korea, according to Kyodo News. (Yonhap)