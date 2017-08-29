Parties condemn N. Korean missile launch

NATIONAL

This photo, taken on Aug. 13, 2017, shows Back Hye-ryun, the spokeswoman for the ruling Democratic Party, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the minor opposition Bareun Party, speaks during a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 29, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's political parties on Tuesday condemned North Korea's missile launch, warning the communist regime that it would only face deeper isolation and stronger sanctions unless it halts its saber-rattling.Pyongyang fired off another ballistic missile from the vicinity of Sunan in Pyongyang at around 5:57 a.m. The latest provocation came only three days after the North launched three short-range missiles into the East Sea.The recent spate of provocations has posed a tricky challenge to President Moon Jae-in's peace initiative aimed at persuading the North to renounce its nuclear ambitions through sanctions and dialogue."If North Korea launched missiles with a view to finding a breakthrough at a time when international sanctions and pressure are increasing, this would definitely be an unsuccessful strategy," Back Hye-ryun, the spokeswoman for the ruling Democratic Party, told reporters."We hope the North would bear in mind that the only way to escape the strong sanctions and pressure is its return to dialogue," she added.Woo Won-shik, the ruling party floor leader, stressed that the North's destabilizing act would never be justified under any circumstance."We, along with the international community, strongly denounce the North's irresponsible provocation that came despite repeated efforts to resume dialogue," he said during a meeting with party officials.The minor opposition People's Party warned that the North's provocations could lead to "self-destruction.""We strongly criticize the North that has been threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula despite the US' remarks about a diplomatic resolution," Son Kum-ju, the party's spokesman, said, stressing the need for Seoul to ensure its crisis management capabilities.The conservative Bareun Party pressured the Moon administration to recalibrate its dialogue-based approach toward the North and establish a multi-layered missile defense system to better counter the North's threats."(The Moon government) must think about whether it has missed out on something important while being preoccupied with its Berlin declaration and dialogue with the North," Joo Ho-young, the party's floor leader, said during a party meeting."While the North is advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities, if we do not block it, time is on the North's side," he added.The Berlin declaration refers to Moon's peace initiative announced last month during his visit to the German capital. Under it, Seoul pursues Pyongyang's denuclearization with a security guarantee and economic and diplomatic incentives while seeking a peace treaty and dismissing the prospect of forced unification.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party also called on Moon to reorient his North Korea policy, saying the latest provocation attested to the North's firm intention not to give up its nuclear program."Let's not have the illusion that the North could renounce its nuclear program if talks resume," Chung Woo-taik, the party whip, said.