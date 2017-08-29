Korean-made submarine delivered to Indonesia

NATIONAL

JAKARTA -- A South Korean-made submarine has arrived at a port of the Indonesian Navy's Eastern Fleet in Surabaya after 16 days of sailing from South Korea, the country's Navy said Tuesday.



The arrival of the new submarine, the KRI Nagapasa 403, on the previous day came after South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering handed over the 1,400-ton submarine to the Indonesian Navy at the shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on Aug. 2.



During a ceremony Monday at the Indonesian port to mark the submarine's arrival, Navy chief Adm. Ade Supandi said the introduction of the new submarine will enhance deterrence in the region and the Navy's strategic capabilities, contributing to strengthening of the country's maritime defense system.





A South Korean-made submarine, the KRI Nagapasa 403, arrives at a port of the Indonesian Navy`s Eastern Fleet in Surabaya on Aug. 28, 2017, in this photo taken from the website of the Indonesian news portal Kompas. (Yonhap)

It is the first of three submarines Indonesia had ordered from South Korea under a 2011 deal worth $1.1 billion.Under a technology transfer arrangement that comes with the contract, the second submarine is currently being constructed at the DSME facility and the third submarine will be built by Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL in Surabaya.The Chang Bogo-class diesel-electric attack submarine can attain a maximum operating range of approximately 10,000 nautical miles with a crew of 40.The Indonesian Navy plans to deploy the submarine next year after equipping it with the Black Shark, a heavyweight torpedo developed by Italy's Wass. (Yonhap)