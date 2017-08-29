Korea's defense budget to rise 6.9% in 2018

NATIONAL

An image of the National Assembly`s review of the defense budget (Yonhap)

The South Korean government has decided to increase next year's defense budget 6.9 percent to 43.1 trillion won ($38.4 billion) amid all-out efforts to reinforce firepower against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday.The on-year hike in the country's defense budget would represent the highest since 2009 if approved by the National Assembly.It reflects the Moon Jae-in administration's push for reforming the 625,000-strong armed forces and upgrading the arms system.The government plans to pour 13.5 trillion won into various projects aimed at improving the military's firepower, up 10.5 percent from this year."Investment will be focused on the early establishment of the three-axis system to counter the North's nuclear and missile threats, and the early transfer of OPCON," the ministry said in a statement.The three-axis defense platform refers to the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation scheme.The South aims to put the system in operation by the early 2020s. It's a prerequisite for the "conditions-based" OPCON transition. Seoul is seeking to regain OPCON, more specifically wartime operational control of its own troops, from Washington. The wartime OPCON of the South's military remains in the hands of the top US military commander here as a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two Koreas are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.The budget for the three-axis program will rise 13.7 percent to 4.3 trillion won under the government's proposal.It includes the development or purchase of military spy satellites, advanced surveillance drones, long-range air-to-surface guided missiles, top-notch radars and grenade launchers for special forces."We are making efforts to advance the establishment of the three-axis system to the early 2020s from the mid-2020s under the previous plan," a senior ministry official said. He would not elaborate on a target date.The government will also expand the budget for operating and maintaining the military 5.3 percent, including more wages for rank-and-file troops.It plans to raise the monthly wages for Army sergeants from 216,000 won to 405,700 won in 2018. (Yonhap)