Trump, Abe agree now is not right time for dialogue with N. Korea : report

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 29, 2017 - 10:46
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2017 - 14:37
TOKYO -- US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Tuesday that now is not the right time for dialogue with North Korea during their phone conversation held after North Korea's provocative launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Kyodo News reported.

 "The latest launch makes it clear" the time is not right for dialogue with the North and increased pressure is instead necessary, the Japanese news agency said, quoting a senior Japanese official. 


(AP file photo)

In the talks, Trump also reassured America's defense commitment to Japan, saying the US is "100 percent with Japan," according to the report. 

The two leaders also shared their view that the roles of China and Russia are very important in addressing the North Korean issue.

Early Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang. The missile went over Japan to fly more than 2,700 kilometers before landing in the North Pacific Ocean, according to the South Korean military. (Yonhap)

