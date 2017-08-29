Four F-15ks hold exercise against N. Korea's leadership

NATIONAL

A squadron of four South Korean F-15K fighter jets staged a live-bombing drill against North Korea's leadership on Tuesday in response to its latest ballistic missile launch, the Air Force announced.



The aircraft dropped eight MK-84 bombs, each weighing about a ton, at a simulated target at the Pilseung Range in the eastern province of Gangwon.





South Korea's F-15K fighter jets drop bombs during a training in Gangwon Province on Aug. 29, 2017 in this photo provided by the Air Force. (Yonhap)

A bomb hits a mock target at the Pilseung Range in Gangwon Province during a live-fire drill by South Korea`s F-15K fighter jets on Aug. 29, 2017 in this photo provided by the Air Force. (Yonhap)

They hit the target accurately, it said, adding the practice was aimed at sharpening the capability of completely destroying "the enemy's leadership" in case of an emergency.It confirmed the South Korean Air Force's attack ability for a strong warning message to the North, defense officials said."Our Air Force will wipe out the leadership of the North Korean regime with the strong strike capability if it threatens the security of our people and the South Korea-US alliance with nuclear weapons and missiles," Maj. Lee Kuk-no, who led the training mission, was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)