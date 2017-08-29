Korea to hold annual consultation meeting with Moody's

BUSINESS

The South Korean government will hold an annual consultation with Moody's this week on the country's credit valuation, the finance ministry said Tuesday.



Led by Steffen Dyck, senior credit officer at Moody's, the delegation will be in South Korea for three days through Thursday for meetings with officials from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, the Bank of Korea and the state-run Korea Development Institute.





(Yonhap)

They will look into South Korea's macroeconomic policies of the new Moon Jae-in government, as well as financial issues like household debt, according to the finance ministry.The country's fiscal health and financial stability will also be on the checklist, along with geopolitical developments surrounding North Korea.Moody's upgraded the rating for South Korea to "Aa2" in 2015, the third-highest level on the company's table, while Standard and Poor's also gave a grade hike to "AA" last year. Fitch has maintained the fourth "AA-" grade for Asia's fourth-largest economy since June 2012. (Yonhap)