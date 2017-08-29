Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon advances to 2nd round at US Open

SPORTS

South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon has reached the second round at the US Open.



Chung, ranked 47th, defeated 58th-ranked Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4, 6-3 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday (local time).



After dropping the opening set, Chung took the second set in a tiebreak and finished off Zeballos by winning the next two sets.





In this EPA photo, Chung Hyeon of South Korea returns a shot against Horacio Zeballos during their first round match at the US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Aug. 28, 2017. (Yonhap)

Chung overcame 10 double faults in the match. He did have 16 aces, three more than Zeballos.Chung will face world No. 15 John Isner in the next round. Isner, seeded 10th, beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round.This is Chung's second trip to the second round at the US Open. His first came in 2015. He skipped last year's event with an injury.Chung has faced Isner once before, with the American prevailing 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 last year.