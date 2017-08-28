[Graphic News] Iceland safest country in world

WORLD

Iceland has been named the safest country on Earth, according to the 2017 Global Peace Index.The report ranked 163 nations according to their “levels of peacefulness.” The rankings were determined by 23 factors, including homicids, violent crimes, the impact of terrorism and deaths from internal conflicts.New Zealand ranked second, followed by Portugal, while Ireland rose two places to tie with Japan for the No. 10 spot this year.Among the most dangerous countries were Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq.