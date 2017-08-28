NK replaces top envoy to Uganda which cut military ties with Pyongyang

NATIONAL

North Korea has replaced its top envoy to Uganda, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the African country cut its military and security cooperation with the North last year.



North Korea appointed Jong Tong-hak as its ambassador to Uganda in accordance with a decision by the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, according to the Korean Central News Agency.





This file photo, taken on May 30, 2016, shows major newspapers in Uganda reporting that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni pledged to cut all military ties with North Korea during summit talks with then South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)

Last year, North Korea withdrew its military officers from Uganda after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni pledged to cut all military ties with North Korea during summit talks with then South Korean President Park Geun-hye.Jong served as a director for press affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry. His predecessor Myong Kyong-chol was appointed as the top envoy to Uganda in September 2014.The KCNA also said that the country named Mun Jong-nam a new ambassador to Italy following the death of his predecessor Kim Chun-guk. Kim died of liver cancer in 2016. (Yonhap)