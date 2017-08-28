Gyeonggi Province to aid SME employees

The Gyeonggi Provincial Government and Gyeonggido Job Foundation recently co-launched a special job policy containing a selection of sub-packages to aid small and medium enterprise employees and bolster the job market.
“Gyeonggi Province plans to upgrade the current state welfare program (though the new job-aid policy) and lead the change in the paradigm of a welfare state,” said Gyeonggi Province Gov. Nam Kyung-pil.
Nam also stressed that the new job program would strengthen South Korea’s ailing SME industry by luring more job seekers and boosting the stagnant local economy.
“The new policy will be able to support the long-term employment of SME employees and attract a fresh batch of laborers for the industry,” he said.
The policy’s main goal is to alleviate the wage gap between SMEs and big companies by implementing a targeted financial aid program, which is largely divided into three parts. Gyeonggi Province residents between the ages of 18 to 34, who work more than 36 hours a week for SMEs headquartered in the province, are allowed to apply.
Among the three sub-programs, the special pension program is a platform that helps SME employees to establish a one-on-one financial relationship with the state. The province will manage a 10-year pension plan for 10,000 SME employees that earn less than 2.5 million won ($2,200) a month.
The applicants will be given a choice among regular deposits of 100,000 won, 200,000 won, or 300,000 won a month. The deposits will be converted into a pension fund for future benefits.
Meanwhile, the state-managed Meister Bankbook will provide SME employees with special accounts that come with the monthly benefit of 300,000 won. It is expected to generate a total benefit of 7.2 million won and secure long-term employees for companies.
Furthermore, a welfare credit point system enables recipients to collect bonuses worth about 1 million to 1.2 million won, boosting company benefits for job satisfaction.
The programs will be carried out through the provincial government, the province’s job foundation and local banks in partnership. Employees are prohibited from simultaneously applying for more than one program.
The provincial government says that the chronic manpower shortage in the SME industry is largely due to crippling factors such as unstable employment, low income and long working hours. In addition, government data shows that the unpopularity of such firms among job seekers mainly stems from what job seekers perceive as a comparatively low wage.
Gyeonggi Province also plans to establish a managing department that commits itself to the program’s successful outcome and a committee within the province’s job foundation.
The provincial government headed by Nam has been underlining the necessity of a job policy that an SME worker can personally relate to and experience income growth firsthand.
It has also been calling for a need to shift from a universal welfare system to a more targeted welfare system for more efficient management of the recipients.
The Moon Jae-in administration has been making efforts to invigorate the SME industry by setting up a new ministry dedicated to supporting smaller companies and creating more jobs in July, as part of its five-year policy road map.
The ratio of long-term unemployed people to the total jobless in South Korea reached an 18-year high in July, according to Statistics Korea in August.
