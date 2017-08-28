KOICA probes alleged sexual harassment at overseas branch

NATIONAL

The Korea International Cooperation Agency, the nation's official development assistance agency, is investigating the allegation that a head of its branch office in a Middle Eastern country sexually harassed a female subordinate."A female employee at the Middle Eastern office claimed that she was sexually harassed by the branch head in May and August and asked the KOICA headquarters to summon him. An investigation is currently underway to verify it," the KOICA said.The KOICA will soon dispatch an investigation team to the Islamic country for an on-site probe and will punish him sternly if the allegation is proved true, according to the KOICA. It did not disclose the name of the Middle Eastern country, citing the necessity of protecting the identity of the affected employee.The accused KOICA official is currently in South Korea and was recently stripped of his post as the head of the foreign office, it also said. (Yonhap)