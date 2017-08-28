Go to Mobile Version

Cheong Wa Dae finds documents from former govt. related to cultural blacklist

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 28, 2017 - 15:33
  • Updated : Aug 28, 2017 - 15:33
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday that it has found additional documents from the former administration, some of which were related to the alleged blacklist of cultural figures critical of the former conservative administration.

Over 9,000 computer files have been found in shared folders on computers used by officials from the former administration, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun.

(Yonhap)

"Some of the files include documents related to the blacklist of cultural figures," he told a press briefing.

Such files may help prosecute the ousted former leader, Park Geun-hye, and her former aides who are currently facing trials partly on suspicions of crafting the so-called blacklist of cultural figures and using it as a reference to keep listed persons from receiving any government support.

"The presidential office plans to hand over the files related to ongoing investigations and trials when requested by the related authorities," the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said. (Yonhap)



